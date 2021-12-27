France imposes new coronavirus measures amid spike in infections

A woman wears a face mask to curb the spread of Covid-19 as she walks past Christmas decorations in Paris

The French government has announced new Covid-19 measures in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus but stopped short of imposing drastic restrictions before New Year’s Eve.

Starting from next week, big events will be limited to 2,000 people indoors and 5,000 people outdoors.

People will be requested to sit down during concerts and customers will not be allowed to stand up in bars, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

Eating and drinking will be banned in cinemas, theatres, sport facilities and public transportation, including on long-distance routes.

Women wearing face masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19 walk past City Hall in Paris (Rafael Yaghobzadeh/AP)

Working from home will be mandatory at least three days per week for employees whose job makes it possible, Mr Castex added.

The new rules will be in place for at least three weeks, he said.

The move comes after France recorded more than 100,000 virus infections in a single day for the first time in the pandemic.

President Emmanuel Macron held a special virus video conference with key government members from his holiday residence at Fort de Bregancon on the French Riviera.

The new measures remain less strict than those put into place last December, when a nightly curfew was imposed across the country.

Mr Castex made basic recommendations for New Year’s Eve, including avoiding big parties and dinners, wearing a mask, ventilating the room and getting a Covid-19 test – all “common sense actions”, he said.

He confirmed that schools will reopen as scheduled on January 3 and said political rallies will not be affected by the new rules for democratic reasons before April’s presidential election.

The French government appeared to be trying to strike a balance between measures needed to relieve hospitals and keep the economy running at the same time, as the fast-spreading Omicron variant complicates the situation.

President Emmanuel Macron leads a special cabinet meeting from the Fort de Bregancon presidential holiday residence in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France (Nicolas Tucat, Pool Photo via AP)

“We are in a race against the clock,” Mr Castex said.

More than one in 100 people in the Paris region have tested positive in the past week, according to the regional health service.

Most new infections are linked to the Omicron variant, which government experts predict will be dominant in France in the coming days.

Mr Macron is also wary of the impact on public opinion of potential harsh measures less than four months before the presidential election, in which he is expected to run.

Mr Castex stressed that hospitals’ intensive care units are not saturated because of more than 90% of France’s adults being fully vaccinated – in sharp contrast with the situation last year.

The government hopes to speed up the nation’s booster campaign by reducing the delay in getting the shot from four to three months after the previous vaccine shot.

The government on Monday also presented a bill aimed at creating a “vaccine pass”, which will allow only vaccinated people to enter public places, including restaurants, bars and cinemas.