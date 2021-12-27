Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Australia’s most populous state reports first Omicron death

World NewsPublished:

The victim was in his 80s and had underlying health conditions.

A man has a Covid test
A man has a Covid test

Australia’s New South Wales state has reported more than 6,000 new Covid-19 cases and confirmed its first death from the Omicron variant.

The fatal case was identified as a man in his 80s who was infected at a care facility in western Sydney. He was fully vaccinated but had underlying health conditions.

New South Wales, the country’s most populous state, reported 6,324 new infections on Monday, a fall of 70 from the record number a day before. There were 524 people in hospitals, including 55 in intensive care.

New measures have come into force in New South Wales, including limits of one person per two square metres in bars and restaurants, and required “check-ins” with QR codes in hospitality venues.

Health minister Brad Hazzard said the state government is considering lifting the requirement for health workers to isolate after being exposed to Covid-19 because of staff shortages.

Victoria state reported 1,999 new cases on Monday with three deaths.

State Covid-19 response commander Jeroen Weimar said Victoria has moved to random genome testing for the Omicron variant to better understand its spread.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News