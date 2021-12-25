Brothers regift same sweets at Christmas for decades

A box of Santa's Book of Candy

Two brothers in New Hampshire in the US have got their Christmas regifting skills down to a fine art — they have been passing the same sweets back and forth for more than 30 years.

It started in 1987, when Ryan Wasson gave a Frankford Santa’s Candy Book with assorted fruit flavours to his brother, Eric Wasson, as a joke for Christmas, knowing that Eric would not like it.

One time the gift was sewn inside a toy bear (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)

“I didn’t eat them,” Eric said. “And so the next year I thought, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to give it back to him. He’ll never remember’.”

But Ryan immediately recognised it. They have been taking turns ever since, keeping a log of their exchanges.

Ryan said the candy has been frozen in a block of ice and put in Jell-O, adding: “He one time sewed it into a teddy bear.”

The gift was once delivered as a dessert to Eric Wasson by a waitress (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)

The tradition has also involved family members, co-workers and even a sheriff’s department. Last year, it was presented to Ryan on a silver platter at a restaurant.

This year, Ryan turned to a group on social media for ideas.

The gift the brothers keep exchanging (Ryan Wasson family photograph via AP)

Suggestions included having it arrive via a pizza delivery or Christmas carol singers, hiding it in a book or cake, or holding a scavenger hunt with clues.