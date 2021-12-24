Russian court fines Google £74 million for failing to remove banned content

Google sign in London

A Moscow court on Friday slapped Google with a nearly £74 million fine and also fined Facebook’s parent company Meta £20 million over their failure to delete content banned by local law, as Russia seeks to step up pressure on technology giants.

The Tagansky District Court ruled that Google repeatedly neglected to remove the banned content, and ordered the company to pay an administrative fine of about 7.2 billion rubles (about £74 million).

Google said it would study the court documents before deciding on its next steps.

Later Friday, the court also slapped a 1.9 billion ruble (£20 million) administrative fine on Meta for failure to remove banned content.

Russian authorities have steadily ramped up pressure on social media platforms, accusing them of failing to purge content related to drug abuse, weapons and explosives.

Earlier this year, authorities criticised tech companies for not deleting announcements about unsanctioned protests in support of the jailed Kremlin critic, Alexei Navalny.

Russian courts previously imposed smaller fines on Google, Facebook and Twitter this year. The Moscow court’s Friday rulings marked the first time the size of the fine was calculated based on revenue.

Russian authorities also have demanded that foreign tech giants store the personal data of Russian citizens on servers in Russia, threatening them with fines or possible bans if they fail to comply.

Alexander Khinshtein, head of the committee on information policies in the lower house of Russian parliament, said the massive fine should send a clear message to all IT giants.