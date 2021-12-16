US missionaries freed after two-month hostage ordeal in Haiti

Haiti US Hostages

The remaining members of a US missionary group who were kidnapped two months ago in Haiti have been freed.

“We glorify God for answered prayer — the remaining 12 hostages are free!” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. “Join us in praising God that all 17 of our loved ones are now safe.”

“We’re feeling great,” said Ron Marks, minister at Hart Dunkard Brethren Church in Hart, Michigan, whose members were among the hostages.

Carleton Horst, a member of the Hart congregation, said church members received a text message on Thursday morning from “someone connected to the situation” that all of the hostages had been released.

A police officer stands guard at the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen, Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)

A mother and four of her children who belong to the church were among the hostages.

Mr Horst, who is friends with the family, said the church is rejoicing and he is “elated that that portion of things is finally over, just praise the Lord for that”.

The missionaries were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang on October 16. There were five children in the group of 16 US citizens and one Canadian, including an eight-month-old.

Their Haitian driver was also abducted, according to a local human rights organisation.

Two of the hostages were released in November, and three more earlier this month.

In addition to Michigan, the hostages are from Wisconsin, Ohio, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon and Ontario, Canada, according to the missionary group.

“Today is the day we have been hoping for, praying for, and working so hard to achieve,” said Congressman Bill Huizenga, whose western Michigan congressional district includes Hart.

“I want to thank members of the hostage negotiation team for their diligence in securing the safe release of all the hostages. This is a great day for families in Michigan and across the nation who have been worried about the safety of their loved ones,” Mr Huizenga said.

The leader of the 400 Mawozo gang had threatened to kill the hostages unless his demands were met. Authorities have said the gang was demanding 1 million dollars per person, although it was not clear if that included the children.