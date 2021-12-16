Notification Settings

Four children killed as bouncy castle caught by gust of wind in Australia

World NewsPublished:

The two boys and two girls were 10 or 11 years old.

Australia Castle Tragedy
Four children have died and four others are in critical condition after falling from a bouncy castle that had been lifted 10 metres into the air by a gust of wind in Australia.

The school on the island state of Tasmania had been holding a celebration on Thursday to mark the end of the school year.

The children were two boys and two girls in year 6, which would make them 10 or 11 years old, said Tasmania police commissioner Darren Hine.

Five children are in hospital, including four in critical condition.

Mr Hine said an investigation into the accident is under way.

Images published by the Australian Broadcasting Corporation showed police officers consoling each other as paramedics provided first aid to victims.

Parents arrived at the school gate to collect their children as helicopters took the injured to hospitals.

Tasmania state premier Peter Gutwein called the incident “simply inconceivable… I know this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another”.

State police commander Debbie Williams told reporters: “Several children fell from the jumping castle. It appears they may have fallen from a height of approximately 10 metres.”

“This is a very tragic event and our thoughts are with the families and the wider school community and also our first responders,” she added.



