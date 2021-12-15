Notification Settings

Dozens trapped at top of Hong Kong skyscraper as firefighters tackle blaze

The fire broke out at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s Causeway Bay shopping district.

Hong Kong Fire

Dozens of people were trapped on the rooftop of a Hong Kong skyscraper after a major fire broke out on Wednesday.

Firefighters battled to put out the blaze which started in the early afternoon at the World Trade Centre on Gloucester Road in the city’s popular Causeway Bay shopping district.

The 38-storey building houses both offices and a shopping centre.

At least 12 people were sent to hospital for treatment.

Hong Kong Fire
People are evacuated from the World Trade Centre (Kin Cheung/AP)

Firefighters used an extendable ladder to rescue several people who were trapped on the lower floors of the building.

Other people were said to be trapped in restaurants in the mall, according to the South China Morning Post newspaper.

Nearly a hundred people had also evacuated to the top of the building while waiting to be rescued. Many of them later left the building. Some of them were covering their noses and mouths but did not appear to be seriously injured.

The fire was upgraded to a level three incident, according to a police notice. Fires are graded on a scale of one to five, with five being the most severe. At 3.06 pm, authorities said the fire was under control.

Firefighters mobilised two breathing apparatus teams and two water jets to help fight the fire.

