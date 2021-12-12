Notification Settings

Israeli PM to make first official visit to UAE

World NewsPublished:

Naftali Bennett’s office said he will be meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and discussing strengthening economic and military ties.

Israel’s prime minister announced that he will make the first official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday as part of a blitz of regional diplomacy amid the backdrop of struggling nuclear talks with Iran.

The UAE visit will be the first by an Israeli prime minister.

Israel and the UAE had long enjoyed clandestine security co-operation, but formalised ties last year as part of the US-brokered “Abraham Accords”.

