Nasa’s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

A SpaceX rocket lifts off at the Kennedy Space Centre

Nasa’s newest X-ray observatory has rocketed into orbit in a bid to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding across the universe.

SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its mission from the Kennedy Space Centre.

It is called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarisation Explorer.

Separation confirmed! #IXPE is flying free from its @SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket as it spreads its solar panels and looks to communicate with Earth. pic.twitter.com/0YgDGqyc4R — NASA (@NASA) December 9, 2021

Scientists said the observatory – actually three telescopes in one – will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.

“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” said Brian Ramsey, Nasa’s deputy principal scientist.

Operations should begin next month.