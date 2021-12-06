Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Skiing and snowboarding Santas take to the slopes for charity

World NewsPublished:

More than 230 joined the event in Maine.

Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Santas hit the slopes in Maine

Hundreds of skiing and snowboarding Santas have taken to the slopes at a US resort to raise money for charity.

More than 230 joined the event following a break last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They returned to kick off the ski season in full Christmas outfits, including white beards and red hats.

Santas hit the slopes in Maine
Santas hit the slopes in Maine (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

A sea of red Santa suits descended the mountain in Maine, carving wide turns as their beards fluttered in the icy wind.

At least one green-costumed Grinch snuck his way into the mix, disguised in Santa’s coat and hat.

The event took place in the town of Newry, home to the Sunday River Ski Resort, the state’s busiest.

Santas on a ski lift
There were no reindeer to help Santa get around (Andree Kehn/Sun Journal via AP)

Before dashing through the snow, the Santas had to donate a minimum of 20 US dollars, which helps support local education and recreation programmes.

The event raised several thousand dollars for the Sunday River Community Fund, a local charity.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News