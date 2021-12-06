New York mayor to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers

New York mayor Bill de Blasio

All New York City employers will have to mandate Covid-19 vaccinations for their workers under new rules announced by mayor Bill de Blasio.

The vaccine mandate for private businesses will take effect on December 27 and is aimed at preventing a spike in Covid-19 infections during the Christmas holidays and the colder months, said the Democratic mayor.

“We in New York City have decided to use a pre-emptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of Covid and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” Mr de Blasio said. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of December 27.”

Vaccinations are already required for city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters, and a vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

BREAKING: @NYCMayor announces as of December 27 every New Yorker will need proof of 2 doses of #COVID19 vaccine to participate in indoor dining, entertainment and more: https://t.co/yaW1S1OaGM — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) December 6, 2021

The city was moving to impose the mandate on private sector businesses even as federal courts have temporarily blocked an attempt by President Joe Biden to do the same nationally for larger companies.

Mr de Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges. A spokesperson for the mayor said the private sector mandate will apply to roughly 184,000 businesses.

Current New York City Covid-19 rules also include at least one vaccine dose for indoor restaurant dining, entertainment venues and fitness centres.

Under new mandates for indoor dining, entertainment and gyms, two shots will be required for people over 12. One shot will be required for children aged five to 11, who are not covered by the current mandate, Mr de Blasio said.