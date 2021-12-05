Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Pakistan’s PM pledges severity with suspects after Sri Lankan man lynched

World NewsPublished:

Imran Khan made the vow in a call to Sri Lanka’s president following the death of the factory manager who had been accused of blasphemy.

Members of a civil society group participate in a demonstration to condemn Sialkot’s lynching incident, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)
Members of a civil society group participate in a demonstration to condemn Sialkot’s lynching incident, in Lahore, Pakistan (KM Chaudary/AP)

Pakistan’s prime minister told Sri Lanka’s president that more than 100 people have been detained in the lynching of a Sri Lankan factory manager and suspects will be “prosecuted with the full severity of the law”.

Imran Khan said in a tweet that he spoke to Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by phone to convey the country’s anger and shame and assure him that justice would be done for Friday’s “vigilante killing” of Priyantha Kumara.

A mob of hundreds of enraged Muslims descended on the sports equipment factory in the district of Sialkot in Punjab province after the Sri Lankan manager of the factory was accused of blasphemy.

The mob grabbed Mr Kumara, lynched him and publicly burned the body, according to police.

Factory workers accused the victim of desecrating posters bearing the name of Islam’s Prophet Mohammed.

The charred body of the victim will be transported to Islamabad.

From there, Sri Lankan embassy officials will take the coffin home, officials said.

In the conservative society of Pakistan, mere allegations of blasphemy invite mob attacks.

Businessmen pose to put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory, as they pay tribute to him outside the office of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sialkot, Pakistan (Shahid Ikram/AP)
Businessmen pose to put candles and rose petals next to the portrait of a Sri Lankan manager of a sports equipment factory, as they pay tribute to him outside the office of Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Sialkot, Pakistan (Shahid Ikram/AP)

The country’s blasphemy law carries the death penalty for anyone found guilty of the offence.

Police have arrested 13 suspects and detained dozens of others allegedly involved in the attack.

Punjab police chief Rao Sardar said investigators were examining footage from some 160 closed circuit television cameras to ascertained the role of potential suspects and 10 teams were conducting raids to net more suspects.

Pakistan’s government has long been under pressure to change the country’s blasphemy laws, a move Islamists strongly resist.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News