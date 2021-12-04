Notification Settings

Parents of teenager accused over school shooting caught in Detroit

World NewsPublished:

James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured after a vehicle tied to the couple was located by a business owner.

James and Jennifer Crumbley

The parents of a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school have been caught, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them, according to a sheriff’s office.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were captured in Detroit, Oakland County Undersheriff Michael McCabe said in a statement.

A vehicle tied to the couple had been located by a Detroit business owner late on Friday.

Authorities had been searching for the Crumbleys since Friday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Bouchard said their lawyer Shannon Smith had agreed to arrange their arrest if charges were filed but had not been able to reach them.

Ms Smith said the Crumbleys were not on the run and had left town earlier in the week “for their own safety”.

“They are returning to the area to be arraigned,” she had told the Associated Press.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged as an adult with murder, terrorism and other crimes.

Officials said he pulled out a gun at Oxford High School on Tuesday, fatally shooting four people and injuring seven others.



