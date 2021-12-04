Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Biden and Putin set for talks next week as tensions grow over Ukraine

World NewsPublished:

Russia is believed to have massed about 70.000 troops near its border with Ukraine.

Joe Biden
Joe Biden

US president Joe Biden and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will speak by telephone on Tuesday as tensions escalate over a Russian troop build-up on the Ukrainian border – seen as a sign of a potential invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans on Saturday for the much-anticipated call and said it will take place in the evening.

Russia is adamant that the US should guarantee that Ukraine will not be admitted to the Nato military alliance.

US intelligence officials, meanwhile, have determined that Russia has massed about 70,000 troops near its border with Ukraine and has begun planning for a possible invasion as soon as early next year, according to a Biden administration official.

Ukrainian soldiers sits in a fighting position on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels
Ukrainian soldiers have spent years battling pro-Russian rebels (Andriy Dubchak/AP)

The risks for Mr Putin of going through with such an invasion would be enormous.

US officials and former American diplomats say while the Russian president is clearly laying the groundwork for a possible invasion, Ukraine’s military is better armed and prepared today than in the past, and that sanctions threatened by the West would do serious damage to the Russian economy.

Mr Biden said on Friday: “What I am doing is putting together what I believe to be, will be, the most comprehensive and meaningful set of initiatives to make it very, very difficult for Mr Putin to go ahead and do what people are worried he may do.”

Ukrainian officials have said Russia could invade next month.

World News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News