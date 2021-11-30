Japan confirms first case of Omicron variant

Virus Outbreak Japan Daily Life

Japan has confirmed its first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant after a test on a visitor who recently arrived from Namibia in southern Africa.

Chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said the man in his 30s tested positive on arrival at an airport on Sunday and was isolated and is being treated in hospital.

A genome analysis confirmed that he was infected with the new variant, which was first identified in South Africa.

Japan announced on Monday that it will ban all foreign visitors from Tuesday as an emergency precaution against the variant.

Japan Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Haneda international airport in Tokyo( Koji Sasahara/AP)