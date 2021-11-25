Bryan Adams tests positive for Covid-19 after arriving in Italy

Bryan Adams

Bryan Adams has tested positive for Covid-19 on arrival in Milan, ahead of the unveiling of the 2022 Pirelli calendar that he photographed.

The Canadian rocker disclosed the positive test in an Instagram post that included a photograph of him in a room after being tested at Malpensa Airport, and then sitting in an ambulance, being taken for a more reliable PCR test.

He was seated normally, wearing a surgical mask.

2022 Pirelli Calendar by @bryanadams will feature some of the world’s greatest musical talent, spanning multiple generations – all linked by their life on the road. #photobyadams #PirelliCalendar #Pirelli pic.twitter.com/q5IgoKwlUV — Pirelli (@Pirelli) August 6, 2021

“Here I am, just arrived in Milano, and I’ve tested positive for the second time in a month for COVID,” Adams said in the post. “So it’s off to the hospital for me.”

He thanked fans for their support.

Adams shot next year’s Pirelli calendar after initially being engaged to shoot the 2021 version, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

He had been expected to appear at in-person press events promoting the calendar on Sunday and Monday.

Bryan Adams takes shots of Saweetie during the shooting of the calendar (Alessandro Scotti/Pirelli/PA)

Normally the unveiling of the Pirelli calendar is a gala event attended by those who appear and other VIPs, but this year was already a scaled-back affair due to the pandemic, with a tight guest list for an evening cocktail.