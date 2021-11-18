Oklahoma governor commutes death sentence

-Oklahoma Execution-Jones

The governor of Oklahoma has commuted the death sentence of condemned inmate Julius Jones, the day of his scheduled execution.

Jones has proclaimed his innocence from death row for more than two decades over the 1999 killing of an Oklahoma City businessman.

Kevin Stitt commuted Jones’ death sentence to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. He had been scheduled for execution on Thursday.

The state’s Pardon and Parole Board recommended in a 3-1 vote on November 1 that Mr Stitt commute Jones’ sentence to life in prison, with several members of the panel agreeing they had doubts about the evidence that led to Jones’ conviction.

Kellie Mogg holds a sign in support of Julius Jones (Doug Hoke/The Oklahoman via AP)

Jones, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell during a carjacking.

Jones’ case drew widespread attention after it was profiled in The Last Defence, a three-episode documentary produced by actress Viola Davis that aired in 2018.

Since then, reality television star Kim Kardashian West and athletes with Oklahoma ties – including NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin and Trae Young – have urged Mr Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.

Jones alleges he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and former co-defendant who was a key witness against him. But Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater and the state’s former attorney general, Mike Hunter, have said the evidence against Jones is overwhelming.

Information from trial transcripts shows that witnesses identified Jones as the shooter and placed him with Mr Howell’s stolen vehicle.

Investigators also found the murder weapon wrapped in a bandanna with Jones’ DNA in an attic space above his bedroom. Jones claimed in his commutation filing that the gun and bandanna were planted there by the actual killer, who had been inside Jones’ house after the killing.

Mr Howell’s sister, Megan Tobey, and two young daughters were in Howell’s SUV when the carjacking happened in his parents’ driveway in the Oklahoma City suburb of Edmond.

Ms Tobey testified before the board that she distinctly remembers seeing Jones shoot her brother.

“He is the same person today as he was 22 years ago. He’s still getting into trouble. He’s still in a gang. He’s still lying. And he still feels no shame, guilt or remorse for his action,” Ms Tobey said.