SpaceX launches 53 Starlink satellites into orbit

SpaceX has expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites with the launch of 53 Starlink satellites from Florida.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7.19am EST (12.19pm GMT) and deployed the satellites about 16 minutes after launch.

The rocket’s reusable first stage, which has been utilised in multiple launches, including the first crewed test flight of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft, successfully returned and landed on the “Just

Read the Instructions” droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from Cape Canaveral (SpaceX/AP)

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to under-served areas of the world.

Earlier this week, SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years.

It took 21 hours for the flight from Nasa’s Kennedy Space Centre to reach the outpost.

SpaceX expanded its constellation of low Earth orbit satellites (SpaceX/AP)

The astronauts became emotional when they first spotted the space station from 20 miles out, calling it “a pretty glorious sight”.

Three astronauts welcomed the crew instead of the preferred seven.

That is because SpaceX brought four of them back on Monday, after the launch of their replacements was repeatedly delayed.

SpaceX has had a busy week, having already delivered four new astronauts to the International Space Station (SpaceX via AP)

The new crew will spend the next six months at the space station and, during that time, host two groups of visiting tourists.