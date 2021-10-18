Protesters denounce China at Winter Olympics flame-kindling ceremony in Greece

A police officer tries to stop protesters displaying a Tibetan flag and a banner reading “No genocide games” during the lighting of the Olympic flame at Ancient Olympia site, birthplace of the ancient Olympics in southwestern Greece (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

Three activists protesting against human rights abuses in China broke into the archaeological site where the flame-lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics was being held and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a banner that read “No genocide games”.

The protesters climbed over a fence to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held.

Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of the High Priestess, lights the torch during the lighting of the Olympic flame (Thanassis Stavrakis/AP)

They were thrown to the ground by police and detained.