Czech president unable to carry out duties because of health issues

Czech Republic’s President Milos Zeman is admitted to the Military hospital in Prague, Czech Republic, Sunday (Petr David Josek/AP)

Health problems were preventing Czech President Milos Zeman from carrying out his duties, an official said.

The speaker of the Czech Senate, Milos Vystrcil, said that a letter he received from Prague’s military hospital where Mr Zeman is being treated says the president is unable to work and the long-term prognosis is “very uncertain”.

President of the Czech Republic Milos Zeman (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Mr Zeman was rushed to the Czech capital’s military hospital on October 10, a day after the election for the lower house of parliament.