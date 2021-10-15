Escaped Kenyan child killer beaten to death by mob

World NewsPublished:

Police authorities said Masten Wanjala was identified after he played with locals in a football match.

Escaped Kenyan child killer beaten to death by mob

A Kenyan man who confessed to killing a dozen children has been beaten to death by a mob after escaping from a police station.

Area Assistant County Commissioner Cornelius Nyaribai said Masten Wanjala was killed near his home in Bungoma county, a day after he escaped from police cells in Nairobi.

Police authorities said Wanjala was identified after he played with locals in a football match. Some then trailed him and beat him to death.

“The law of the jungle as applied by irate villagers prevailed,” Kenyan police’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations said in a tweet on Friday.

Authorities have said Wanjala confessed to killing 12 children in Nairobi, Machakos and Bungoma counties when he was arrested in July. He reportedly posed as a football coach to lure victims.

So far, five bodies have been recovered.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News