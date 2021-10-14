Africa detecting just one in seven Covid-19 cases, says WHO study

A woman receives a vaccine from a healthcare worker in South Africa

Only one in seven Covid-19 infections in Africa is being detected, meaning the continent’s estimated infection level may be 59 million people, according to a new study by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“With limited testing, we’re still flying blind in far too many communities in Africa,” said Matshidiso Moeti, regional director for the WHO in Africa.

To get more accurate numbers of infections and to better curb transmission, the UN plans to increase rapid diagnostic testing in eight African countries with the goal of testing seven million people in the next year.

The initiative is a “radically” new approach that shifts from passive to active surveillance by working with communities, said Ms Moeti.

"Now is the time to go on the offensive against #COVID19 to address these testing challenges. @WHO’s new community testing initiative is a radically new approach which shifts from passive to active surveillance through working with communities." – Dr @MoetiTshidi — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) October 14, 2021

The rapid tests are affordable, reliable and easy to use and will provide results within 15 minutes, she said.

An additional 360,000 cases are expected to be detected by using the tests, with approximately 75% of them being asymptomatic or mild, she said.

The initiative will be based on what is called a ring strategy that has been used to eradicate smallpox and was implemented during Ebola outbreaks. It is called a ring method because it will target people living within a 100-metre radius around new confirmed cases.

Health professionals welcomed the approach and said it will help the continent to get ahead of the pandemic rather than playing catch up.

"We are urging wealthy countries, most of whom have vaccinated two-thirds of their populations, to share significant doses of #COVID19 vaccines now rather than next year." – Dr @MoetiTshidi — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) October 14, 2021

Since the start of the outbreak, Africa has recorded more than eight million Covid-19 cases and 214,000 deaths, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

The UN warned that with Africa having millions of undetected cases it is also urgent to speed up the continent’s access to vaccines, which have been to slow to arrive.