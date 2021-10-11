WHO advisers urge third Covid vaccine dose for some people

Medical staff administer the third dose booster Pfizer vaccine shot to a woman at the Matei Bals hospital in Bucharest, Romania

An expert group advising the World Health Organisation (WHO) on vaccines has recommended that older people and those with compromised immune systems get an extra dose of Covid-19 vaccine as part of their regular schedule.

It is in line with what many rich countries including Britain, France and the US have already recommended for their populations.

At a press briefing, the WHO’s vaccines director Dr Kate O’Brien said the group was advising that people who have weaker immune systems “should receive an additional dose” of all of the WHO-approved vaccines beyond the normally recommended two doses, to produce an immune response to protect them from severe disease, hospital admission and death.

(PA Graphics)

Dr O’Brien said this third dose should be given to people sometime between one to three months after the second dose and was not considered a booster.

She emphasised that this recommendation does not apply to healthy, younger adults who have a normal immune response to vaccination and have no underlying conditions.