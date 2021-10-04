Film crew to blast off from Russian launch site to make first movie in space

Actress Yulia Peresild, director Klim Shipenko, right, and cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov

In a historic first, Russia is to launch an actor and a director into space to make a feature film in orbit.

The nation’s space chief hailed the project as a chance to raise the prestige of Russia’s space programme.

Actor Yulia Peresild and director Klim Shipenko will blast off on Tuesday for the International Space Station in a Russian Soyuz spacecraft, together with cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov, a veteran of three space missions.

After 12 days on the space outpost, the pair will return to Earth with another Russian cosmonaut.

The crew plans to film segments of a new movie titled Challenge about a surgeon summoned to rush to the space station to save a crew member who suffers a heart problem.

Speaking at a news conference at the Russian launch facility in Baikonur, Kazakhstan, Peresild acknowledged that the training for the mission was gruelling but described it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“It’s a miracle, an incredible chance,” she said.

“We worked really hard and we are really tired, even though we stay in good spirits and smile,” the 37-year-old actress confided.

“It was psychologically, physically and morally hard. But I think that once we achieve the goal, all that will seem not so difficult and we will remember it with a smile.”

Peresild said it was difficult for her to adapt to the strict discipline and rigorous demands required during the training.

“Here on Baikonur, we made friends with everyone and all people warmed up,” she said. “But it was quite difficult in the beginning, when you aren’t given much choice: Just go, run, go faster, hold on, carry on. It wasn’t easy for us and it was quite unexpected, but we have gone through it.”

She said learning about the design and handling of the spacecraft was the most challenging part of the preparation for the flight.

“It didn’t come easy for me, to be honest,” she said. “For the first two weeks, I was learning it until four in the morning every night. There are so many acronyms, and if you don’t learn them all you won’t understand anything else further on.”

The part of the training that Peresild liked the most was a flight imitating weightlessness, in which a plane goes into a steep dive to allow those inside about 20 seconds in zero gravity.

She added that she realises that zero gravity in orbit could be completely different and is gearing up for her first morning in orbit.

“Some mornings could be difficult, even on Earth,” she said. “We thought a lot about it, and cosmonauts shared some life hacks.”

Shipenko, 38, has made several commercially successful movies, including Kholop, a 2019 movie that set a Russian box office record. He also described the training as tough.

“Of course, we couldn’t make many things at the first try, and sometimes even at a third attempt, but it’s normal,” he said.

One of Shipenko’s previous films, Salyut-7, told the real story of a challenging 1985 mission of two Soviet cosmonauts sent to resuscitate an abandoned space station.

He described the four-month training course as very intensive, adding that while it did not turn him and Peresild into professional astronauts it made them well prepared for the mission.

Shipenko said he is thrilled to be the first filmmaker in space and is keen to experiment with lighting, camera settings and other technical aspects. Once on the space station, Shipenko said he will don a T-shirt that he always wears when he begins to shoot a new movie.

Mr Shkaplerov insisted that his entertainment-world crewmates are fully ready for the flight after their fast-track training.

“No one had that experience before: to prepare people who had no relation whatsoever to the space programme for a space flight,” he said.

Dmitry Rogozin, head of the Russian state space corporation Roscosmos, was a key driving force behind the project.

Mr Rogozin described making the world’s first feature film in space as a chance to raise the nation’s space prestige.

“Movies long have become a powerful instrument of propaganda,” he said in June, arguing that the new film would help counter what he described as Western efforts to “humiliate” the Russian space programme.