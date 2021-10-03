Merkel: Reunification of Germany is ‘not complete mentally and structurally’

World NewsPublished:

The outgoing German chancellor said that her countrymen must continue to fight for democracy in the face of disinformation and incitement.

Angela Merkel
Angela Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that Germans must keep working for democracy, as the country celebrated the 31st anniversary of the reunification of East and West.

In what is expected to be one of her last major speeches, the outgoing chancellor said on Sunday that “mentally and structurally, unification hasn’t been completed yet.”

Three decades on, there remains a political and economic divide between Germany’s formerly communist east and the west.

The difference was illustrated in last month’s national election, where the far-right Alternative for Germany party captured 16 constituencies in the east even as its overall share of the vote dropped across the country.

Merkel said the disinformation and incitement observed in public debate were an attack on democracy, adding that its achievement should not be taken for granted.

“Democracy isn’t simply there,” she told an audience in the eastern city of Halle. “Rather, we must work for it together, again and again, every day.”

Merkel cited the killing of one of her party’s regional politicians, the assault on Halle’s synagogue, and the recent fatal shooting of a gas station clerk who asked someone to wear a mask as examples of verbal attacks leading to radicalisation in German society.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News