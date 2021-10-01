American man who refused to wear a mask arrested for restaurant stabbing

World NewsPublished:

James Schulz Jr was asked to follow company policy on Covid-19 and is then said to have attacked the manager.

Police in the US have arrested a man in Texas who was accused of stabbing a restaurant manager with a pocket knife after being told he needed to wear a mask.

The stabbing happened in March at a Jack In The Box restaurant in League City, just southeast of Houston. Authorities had issued an arrest warrant for James Schulz Jr shortly after the stabbing occurred but he was not taken into custody until this week, police said.

At the time, police said Schulz refused to follow the restaurant’s policy requiring him to wear a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus. Police said he then attacked the manager.

The manager had three stab wounds in the arm and upper torso, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Schulz was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and disorderly conduct.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News