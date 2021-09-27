Johnny Ramone’s guitar sells for more than £650,000 at auction

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar played by Johnny Ramone

The guitar played by Johnny Ramone on all 15 Ramones albums and at nearly 2,000 live performances by the rock band sold at auction for more than 900,000 US dollars (£656,000), the auctioneer said.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar was bought by a collector in the US who wished to remain anonymous, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

Ramone, whose real name was John Cummings, bought the guitar to replace his original blue Ventures II, which was stolen, according to RR Auction.

The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar played by Johnny Ramone (Nikki Brickett/RR Auction via AP)

It was played at every Ramones performance from November 1977 until his retirement in August 1996, RR said. The guitarist died in 2004.

The guitar, along with other Ramones memorabilia, came from the collection of Daniel Rey, a musician and producer who was also a long-time Ramones collaborator.

Some of the other items sold included Johnny Ramone’s Mark-2 signature guitar for almost 50,000 US dollars (£36,000), and Joey Ramone’s Shure microphones from the final Ramones concert for more than 13,000 US dollars (£9,500).