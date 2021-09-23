Detained Australian economist appears in Myanmar court

Myanmar Australia

An Australian economist who was arrested when Myanmar’s military seized power in February had appeared in court in the capital Naypyitaw, where he will be tried for violation of the official secrets law, his lawyer said.

Sean Turnell had been an adviser to the country’s leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, who was also arrested when her elected government was ousted by the army.

Suu Kyi and three of her former Cabinet ministers have also been charged under the law.

Violating the official secrets law carries a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

The exact details of Turnell’s alleged offence and those of the others charged have not been made public. Myanmar state television, citing government statements, has said the Australian academic had access to “secret state financial information” and had tried to flee the country.

Ye Lin Aung, one of Turnell’s lawyers, said he was also being prosecuted under the immigration law and that he is being held at a prison in Naypyitaw.

All the defendants except for Suu Kyi were present in the Dekkhina District Court in Naypyitaw. Suu Kyi appeared on a video link. They had been charged in Yangon in March, but the case was moved last week to the capital.

Turnell and the others appeared haggard, said Khin Maung Zaw, one of Suu Kyi’s lawyers. Turnell’s lawyer Ye Lin Aung said he appeared to be in good health as far as he could tell, and that the defendants were all masked and not allowed to consult directly with their lawyers.

The lawyers applied to the court for permission to meet their clients, and were told to submit applications, said Khin Maung Zaw.