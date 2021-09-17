France recalls ambassadors to US and Australia over submarine deal

President Emmanuel Macron said the decision ‘is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements’ made by Australia and the US.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that France is immediately recalling its ambassadors to the US and Australia in a backlash over a submarine deal.

Mr Le Drian said in a statement that the decision, on request from President Emmanuel Macron, “is justified by the exceptional seriousness of the announcements” made by Australia and the United States.

He said the cancellation by Australia of a big contract to buy French conventional submarines in favour of nuclear-powered subs built with US technology is “unacceptable behaviour”.

