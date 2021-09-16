SpaceX launches first completely civilian-crewed rocket into orbit

SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft in orbit

SpaceX has sent the first-ever all civilian-crewed rocket into orbit from the Kennedy Space Centre.

The company’s first private flight blasted off with two contest winners, a health care worker and their rich sponsor.

It was the first time a rocket streaked toward orbit without any professional astronauts on board.

Dragon has separated from Falcon 9’s second stage pic.twitter.com/pOfgJ9LsvE — SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 16, 2021

SpaceX’s recycled rocket soared on Wednesday night from the launch pad in Florida which has been used by the company’s three previous astronaut flights for Nasa.

But this time, the Dragon capsule aimed for an unusually high orbit, 100 miles higher than the International Space Station.