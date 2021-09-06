Most of New Zealand to emerge from lockdown on Tuesday

Auckland will remain under special measures.

The Parliament buildings stand in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand (Nick Perry/PA)
Most of New Zealand will move out of lockdown on Tuesday, the government has announced.

However the largest city of Auckland will remain in the strictest type of lockdown until at least next week.

The nation has been battling an outbreak of the Delta variant of the coronavirus since last month.

(PA Graphics)
All recent cases have been found in Auckland, including 20 that were found on Monday.

There have been a total of 821 cases found in the outbreak.

The government is pursuing an unusual strategy of trying to eliminate the virus entirely.

