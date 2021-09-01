Marilyn Manson denies spitting and blowing snot on videographer

Marilyn Manson

US rocker Marilyn Manson has pleaded not guilty to spitting and blowing snot on a videographer at a concert in New Hampshire.

Manson, whose legal name is Brian Hugh Warner, surrendered in July to police in Los Angeles in connection with a 2019 arrest warrant in the case.

The allegations were detailed in a police affidavit that was released along with a criminal complaint.

Manson was charged with two misdemeanour counts of simple assault stemming from the alleged altercation on August 19 2019, at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford.

Marilyn Manson is accused of assault (Ian West/PA)

The misdemeanour charges can each result in a jail sentence of less than a year and a 2,000 dollar fine.

An arraignment hearing on the charges was scheduled for Thursday but a lawyer for Manson filed the not guilty plea in Laconia District Court. A case status hearing has been scheduled for December 27.

Susan Fountain, a videographer, was in the venue’s stage pit area at the time of the alleged assault. Her company, Metronome Media, was contracted by the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion for the concert season.

According to the affidavit, Manson approached Ms Fountain the first time, put his face close to the camera and spat a “big lougee” at her. She was struck on both hands with saliva.

Manson allegedly returned a second time, covering one side of his nostril and blowing in Fountain’s direction.