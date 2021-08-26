France to stop Kabul airport evacuations by Friday night

A Marine walks with a family during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan

France’s prime minister has said his country will no longer be able to evacuate people from Kabul airport after Friday night.

The announcement by Jean Castex on Thursday comes as the US and Western allies face an August 31 deadline to pull out of Afghanistan.

Thousands have been trying to flee the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, many through Kabul’s international airport.

That triggered a massive airlift of those trying to escape.

Mr Castex told French radio RTL “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport” due to the August 31 American withdrawal.