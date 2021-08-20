Malaysian king picks ex-deputy PM as nation’s new leader

Former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

Malaysia’s longest-governing political party reclaimed the premiership it lost in a shock 2018 election defeat, after the king named its candidate, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, as the country’s new leader.

Mr Ismail was the deputy prime minister under the government of Muhyiddin Yassin, who resigned on Monday after less than 18 months in office as infighting in his coalition cost him majority support.

Mr Ismail’s appointment essentially restores Mr Muhyiddin’s alliance.

It also brings back the rule of the United Malays National Organisation, which had led Malaysia since independence from Britain in 1957 but was ousted in 2018 elections over a multibillion-dollar financial scandal.

King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah said Mr Ismail had secured the backing of 114 politicians to give him majority support.