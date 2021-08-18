US military unable to take civilians to Kabul airport – Defence Secretary

Pentagon US Afghanistan

The US military does not have the capacity to deploy forces beyond the perimeter of Kabul airport in order to evacuate more civilians from Afghanistan, Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

Afghans and aid organisations have said that citizens are having problems getting past the Taliban and into the airport in a mass exodus triggered by the insurgents’ rapid takeover of the country and its capital on Sunday.

Mr Austin told reporters at a Pentagon press conference on Wednesday that the US is working to get as many people through the evacuation process and out of the country as quickly as possible but “we’re not close to where we want to be”.

Lloyd Austin said the priority is securing the airport (Alex Brandon/AP)

The Pentagon has said that about 5,000 civilians have been flown out of Afghanistan so far but officials want to evacuate a maximum of 9,000 people a day.

Mr Austin said that securing the airport is the paramount mission and he does not want to do anything to detract from that.