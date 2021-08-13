Taliban takes key Afghan provincial capital in relentless push

Taliban fighters near Kabul

Taliban forces have captured Lashkar Gah, the capital of the southern province of Helmand, Afghan officials have said.

The loss of Helmand’s provincial capital comes after years of toil and blood spilled by US, UK and allied Nato forces.

Estimates suggest those countries lost some 800 troops over the decades-long war there.

A Taliban flag flies at a square in the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan (AP)

The insurgents have also captured the capital of Zabul province as their lightning offensive in the south gradually encircles the government in the capital, Kabul.