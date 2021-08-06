Thousands flee wildfires burning out of control in Greece

Thousands of people have fled wildfires burning out of control in Greece, including a major blaze just north of the capital of Athens that left one person dead.

A protracted heatwave has turned forests into tinderboxes and flames threatened populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

Firefighters are battling 56 active wildfires, Civil Protection chief Nikos Hardalias said.

Multiple evacuation orders were issued for inhabited areas of the mainland and the nearby island of Evia, while the fire near Athens burned forests and houses in its path heading toward Lake Marathon, the capital’s main reservoir.

A burnt hotel during a wildfire in Lalas village, near Olympia town (ilialive.gr/AP)

“We continue our effort hour by hour to tackle the multiple fires we face today,” Mr Hardalias said. “Conditions are exceptionally dangerous.”

The wind picked up on Friday afternoon in many parts of Greece, increasing the risk of fires.

Athens’ main trauma hospital said a 38-year-old man died after sustaining a head injury from a falling utility pole in Ippokrateios Politeia, one of the neighbourhoods north of Athens affected by the fire.

On Evia, the coast guard mounted a major operation to evacuate hundreds of people by sea, using patrol vessels, fishing and tourist boats and private vessels.

Dozens of other villages and neighbourhoods were emptied in the southern Peloponnese region and just north of the Greek capital as blazes raced through pine forests.

“We’re talking about the apocalypse, I don’t know how to describe it,” Sotiris Danikas, head of the coast guard in the town of Aidipsos on Evia, told state broadcaster ERT, describing the sea evacuation.

Flames burn a forest during a wildfire in Skepasti village (AP)

The coast guard said 668 people had been evacuated from beaches in north-east Evia by early Friday afternoon after flames cut off all other means of escape. Coast guard vessels continued to patrol the coastline.

A coast guard vessel was also rescuing another 10 people trapped on a beach by another fire near the town of Gythio in the southern Peloponnese region.

Greek and European officials have blamed climate change for the multiple fires burning through swathes of southern Europe, from southern Italy to the Balkans, Greece and Turkey.

Greece has been baked by its most protracted heatwave in three decades, with temperatures soaring to 45C.

Thousands have fled homes and holiday accommodation, while at least 20 people, including four firefighters, have been treated for injuries. Two of the firefighters were in intensive care in Athens, while another two suffered minor burns.

An aircraft drops water during a wildfire in Kryoneri (AP)

Firefighters went door to door in areas around 12.5 miles north of Athens telling people to evacuate, while helicopters dropped water on towering flames and thick smoke blanketed the area.

Authorities sent alerts to mobile phones in the area urging residents to leave, while a refugee camp on the outskirts of the capital was evacuated overnight.

Constant flare-ups that threatened inhabited areas hampered the work of hundreds of firefighters there.