Man arrested over hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress

Lisa Banes

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the hit-and-run death of Gone Girl actress Lisa Banes in New York City almost two months ago.

Brian Boyd was arrested on Thursday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to stop for a pedestrian, New York City police said.

Banes was hit by a scooter or motorcycle in early June while she was crossing a street on the way to her alma mater, the Juilliard School.

She was taken to a hospital where she died on July 14 aged 65.

Banes appeared in numerous television shows and movies, including Gone Girl in 2014 and Cocktail with Tom Cruise in 1988.