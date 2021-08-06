Ed Sheeran to perform before NFL season opener in Florida

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity
Ed Sheeran sells artwork for charity

Ed Sheeran is to perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month.

The NFL announced on Friday that Sheeran will headline a pre-game concert on September 9 at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida.

The pop star’s performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

England v Australia – Fourth Test – Day One – 2019 Ashes Series – Emirates Old Trafford
Ed Sheeran recently released a new single (Martin Rickett/PA)

A portion of the show will appear on pre-game programmes on NBC and the NFL Network.

His full performance will be streamed on NFL.com along with the league’s Facebook page and app.

Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album Divide.

He recently released a new single Bad Habits.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News