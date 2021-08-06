Afghan government’s media director shot dead by Taliban

Afghanistan

The Taliban has shot dead the director of Afghanistan’s Government Information Media Centre in the latest attack on journalists and human rights activists in recent months.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the groups’ fighters had killed Dawa Khan Menapal, who ran the government’s press operations for the local and foreign media.

In a statement, Mujahid said that Mr Menapal “was killed in a special attack of Mujahideen” and was “punished to his deeds”.

Afghanistan is one of the most dangerous countries in the world for journalists.

A mortar shell hole is seen in a shipping container (Abdul Khaliq/AP)

Several recent attacks against civilians have been claimed by the Islamic State, although the government most often holds the Taliban responsible.

The war between the Taliban and Afghan government forces has intensified over the past few months as US and Nato troops complete their pullout from the country.

The Taliban are trying to seize provincial capitals after already taking smaller administrative districts.

The killing of Mr Menapal occurred as weekly Friday prayers were being said, Interior Ministry deputy spokesman Said Hamid Rushan said.

On Tuesday, a Taliban bombing attack targeting Afghanistan’s acting defence minister killed at least eight people and wounded 20 in a heavily guarded upmarket neighbourhood of Kabul. The deputy minister was unharmed.

The blast was followed by a gun battle that left four militants dead. The Taliban said it was to avenge its fighters killed during government offensives in rural provinces.

In south-western Nimroz on Friday, the capital Zaranj was on the brink of collapse with fierce fighting inside the city around key infrastructure, said provincial council chief Baz Mohammad Nasir.

Meanwhile, Afghan and US aircraft pounded Taliban positions in southern Afghanistan’s Helmand province as the insurgent force closed a major border crossing with neighbouring Pakistan.

Residents in Helmand’s contested provincial capital, Lashkar Gah, said air strikes destroyed a market in the centre of the city — an area controlled by the Taliban. Afghan officials say the Taliban now control nine out of 10 police districts in the city.

Afghanistan’s elite commandos have deployed to Lashkar Gah, backed up by air strikes by the Afghan and US air forces.

The Taliban began sweeping through territory at an unexpected speed after the US and Nato began their final withdrawal from Afghanistan in late April. More than half of Afghanistan 421 districts and district centres are now in Taliban hands.

While many of the districts are in remote regions, some are deeply strategic, giving the Taliban control of lucrative border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

In south-eastern Afghanistan, the Taliban last month took control of the border town of Spin Boldak, opposite Pakistan. The crossing is one of Afghanistan’s busiest and most valuable.

Thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross daily and a steady stream of trucks pass through, bringing goods to land-locked Afghanistan from the Pakistani port city of Karachi.