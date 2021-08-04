Three killed as passenger trains collide in Czech Republic

Dozens of people were injured, five of them seriously, according to the fire service.

Two passenger trains have collided in the south west of the Czech Republic, killing three people and injuring dozens of passengers.

Police said the crash occurred shortly after 8am in the town of Milavce.

Czech Railways said an international high-speed train that connects the western city of Plzen with Munich in Germany and a local passenger train were involved in the collision.

Emergency workers at the crash scene (Miroslav Chaloupka/CTK Photo via AP)

The regional fire department said at least three people had died.

Dozens were injured, five seriously, the Fire Rescue Service of the Plzen region said in a statement.

Four helicopters were transporting the injured to nearby hospitals.

Transport minister Karel Havlicek said human error was likely to have caused the crash. He said the driver of the high-speed train had failed to stop at a designated location.

“The situation is serious,” he said.

