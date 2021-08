Obama curtails 60th birthday bash due to virus surge

Former US president Barack Obama

The party for the nation’s 44th president will go on, but only for family and close friends.

Former president Barack Obama has scaled back his 60th birthday bash set for this weekend due to the surge of infections blamed on the Delta variant of the coronavirus, his office said on Wednesday.

Attendance is now limited to family and close friends. Published reports had said hundreds of celebrities, politicos and others were expected at Obama’s sprawling Martha’s Vineyard home.

“This outdoor event was planned months ago in accordance with all public health guidelines and with COVID safeguards in place,” Obama spokesperson Hannah Hankins said in a statement.

“Due to the new spread of the Delta variant over the past week, the president and Mrs Obama have decided to significantly scale back the event to include only family and close friends.

“President Obama is appreciative of others sending their birthday wishes from afar and looks forward to seeing people soon.”

The former two-term president turned 60 on Wednesday. His plans for a milestone birthday celebration were criticised after reports about the event were published this week.

Last week, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that people — including those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — resume wearing face coverings in public indoor spaces in areas with high rates of transmission to protect against the Delta variant.

Some states and cities also have reinstated mask requirements as infections surge around the country.