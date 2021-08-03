Pentagon on lockdown after gunshots fired near Metro station

Pentagon Lockdown

Gunshots have been fired near the entrance to the Pentagon, resulting in multiple injuries, and the facility was placed on lockdown.

Arlington County Fire Department reported “multiple patients” but it was not immediately clear if they had been shot or the extent of the injuries.

The incident at the headquarters of the US military occurred on a Metro bus platform that is part of the Pentagon Transit Centre, the Pentagon Protection Force Protection Agency tweeted.

Police near the Metro station (Sagar Meghani/AP)

The facility is just steps from the Pentagon building, which is in Arlington County, Virginia, just across the Potomac River from Washington DC.

An Associated Press reporter near the building heard multiple gunshots, then a pause, then at least one additional shot.

Another AP journalist heard police yelling “shooter”.

A Pentagon announcement said the facility was on lockdown due to “police activity”.