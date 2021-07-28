Woman in Germany unaware she had £28m lottery ticket in purse for weeks

Euro coins and notes

A woman in Germany carried a winning lottery ticket around in her purse for weeks without realising it was worth almost 33 million euros (£28 million), officials said.

The 45-year-old woman was the sole winner of a draw on June 9, having correctly guessed seven fields on a German lottery ticket, Lotto Bayern said.

It quoted the woman, who has not been named, as saying: “I still get dizzy at the thought that I carelessly carried almost 33 million euros around in my purse for several weeks.”

The mother-of-one had picked random numbers on the 1.20 euro (£1) lottery ticket and did not plan to play again, saying the win was “more than enough for my husband, my daughter and me”, the company reported her saying.