Typhoon leaves roads waterlogged in Shanghai

A woman braves high winds

A typhoon has blown heavy rain across the Shanghai region, leaving roads and low-lying areas waterlogged and felling billboards and signs on its second landfall in eastern China.

Flights and trains were cancelled and many offices were closed in Shanghai, including the US consulate.

Nurseries, parks and the famous riverfront Bund also closed. Tens of thousands of people have moved to shelters and others have been told not to leave home unless absolutely necessary.

Local authorities said the winds have felled some 30,000 trees, 268 billboards and shop signs. Power cuts have affected 110,000 users with 12,700 households still without electricity.

A municipal worker clears a blockage in a roadside drain as Typhoon In-fa sweeps through Shanghai (AP)

Subway services in Shanghai were partially suspended to guard against possible flooding.

By noon, Typhoon In-fa was centred about 37 miles to Shanghai’s south-west, packing sustained winds of about 62 miles per hour.

It made its first landfall on Sunday in Zhejiang province just south of Shanghai, then moved north across Hangzhou Bay before hitting land again on Shanghai’s southern edge.

In Zhejiang, more than 1.5 million people have been transferred to safety, according to the provincial government.

A passenger sits on her luggage watching passenger airplanes parked on the tarmac after all flights were canceled at Pudong International Airport (AP)

Officials warned of possible mountain torrents in 23 districts and counties. A less severe alert was issued in neighbouring Jiangsu province, where nearly 10,000 people were evacuated to safety.

No deaths or injuries have been reported, although losses to agriculture are expected to be heavy. The typhoon had earlier dumped rain on Taiwan.

In central China, rescue work was continuing and supplies were being trucked to the city of Zhengzhou after flooding that killed at least 63 people, including 12 in the city’s subway station.