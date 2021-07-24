Far-right activists and yellow vest movement march against French virus bill

Virus Outbreak France Holocaust

Far-right activists and members of France’s yellow vest movement are holding protests against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and other venues and mandating Covid-19 vaccinations for all health care workers.

Legislators in France’s senate are debating the bill on Saturday after the lower house of parliament approved it on Friday.

French virus infections are spiking and hospital cases are also growing. The government is trying to speed up vaccinations to protect vulnerable populations and hospitals and avoid new lockdowns.

Most French adults are fully vaccinated and polls indicate a majority of French people support the new measures.

People queue at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in front the City Hall in Paris (AP)

Protesters against the move marched through Paris in one of multiple demonstrations planned Saturday.

Last weekend, more than 100,000 people protested around France against the measures.

They included far-right politicians and activists as well as some others targeting their ire at President Emmanuel Macron.

Remaining members of France’s yellow vest movement, largely from political extremes, are also using the virus bill to try to renew their campaign.