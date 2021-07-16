Pope reverses Benedict move by reimposing restrictions on Latin Mass

Pope Francis

Pope Francis has cracked down on the spread of the old Latin Mass, reversing one of Pope Benedict XVI’s signature decisions in a major challenge to traditionalist Catholics.

Francis said he had reimposed restrictions on celebrating the Latin Mass that were relaxed in 2007 because Benedict’s reform had become a source of division in the Roman Catholic Church and used as a tool by Catholics opposed to the Second Vatican Council, the 1960s meetings that modernised the church.

The pontiff issued a new law requiring individual bishops to approve celebrations of the old Mass, also called the Tridentine Mass, and requiring newly ordained priests to receive explicit permission to celebrate it from their bishops in consultation with the Vatican.