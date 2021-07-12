Top US commander in Afghanistan hands over command

US Army General Scott Miller (Ahmad Seir/AP)

The top US commander in Afghanistan relinquished his command at a ceremony in the capital of Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending a 20-year military presence that became known as its “forever war”.

The move comes as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country.

General Scott Miller handed over command to Marine General Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command.

Gen McKenzie, also a four-star general, will operate from Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Gen McKenzie assumes authority to conduct possible air strikes in defence of Afghan government forces, at least until the US withdrawal concludes by August 31.

Gen Miller, who commanded US troops in Afghanistan since 2018, is to leave the country later on Monday.