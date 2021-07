Workers peer up at the rubble pile at the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South apartment building in Surfside, Florida

The bodies of two more people have been found at the site of a partially collapsed oceanfront apartment block in Florida, raising the death toll to 20 people with 128 still missing.

Miami-Dade County mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the bodies were found on Thursday evening, after concerns about the structure’s instability prompted a 15-hour halt to the search for survivors.