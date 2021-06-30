Smallville actor Allison Mack gets jail term in NXIVM sex-slave case

Smallville actor Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like NXIVM group.
Mack had previously pleaded guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.
She co-operated against Raniere and took responsibility for helping him create a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials, which was expected to lower her sentence.
Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series Smallville.