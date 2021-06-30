Smallville actor Allison Mack gets jail term in NXIVM sex-slave case

World NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Mack had previously pleaded guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

Allison Mack
Allison Mack

Smallville actor Allison Mack has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in the scandal-ridden, cult-like NXIVM group.

Mack had previously pleaded guilty to charges she manipulated women into becoming sex slaves for the group’s spiritual leader, Keith Raniere.

She co-operated against Raniere and took responsibility for helping him create a secret society of brainwashed women who were branded with his initials, which was expected to lower her sentence.

Mack is best known for her role as a young Superman’s close friend on the series Smallville.

World News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News